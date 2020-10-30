ProVise Management Group LLC Takes $308,000 Position in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 1.6% during the third quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 15,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new stake in Big Lots in the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Big Lots by 5.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Big Lots in the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Big Lots by 54.6% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 5,830 shares during the last quarter.

Get Big Lots alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Big Lots from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Big Lots from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Big Lots in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Big Lots from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Big Lots from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Big Lots presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Shares of BIG stock opened at $50.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.76, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.51. Big Lots, Inc. has a one year low of $10.13 and a one year high of $57.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 28th. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 25.78%. The company’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Big Lots, Inc. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Big Lots Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

Featured Article: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.