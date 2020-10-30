ProVise Management Group LLC Takes $308,000 Position in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 1.6% during the third quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 15,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new stake in Big Lots in the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Big Lots by 5.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Big Lots in the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Big Lots by 54.6% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 5,830 shares during the last quarter.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Big Lots from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Big Lots from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Big Lots in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Big Lots from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Big Lots from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Big Lots presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.50.
Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 28th. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 25.78%. The company’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Big Lots, Inc. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Big Lots Profile
Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.
Featured Article: What are earnings reports?
Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.