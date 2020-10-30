ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 747 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

ProVise Management Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 215.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 130.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GILD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut Gilead Sciences from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.19.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $58.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $73.38 billion, a PE ratio of -243.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.55. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.04 and a twelve month high of $85.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 33.59%. As a group, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

