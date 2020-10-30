ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 747 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

ProVise Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GILD. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,834,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,912,289,000 after acquiring an additional 14,619,279 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 141.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,528,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $810,036,000 after acquiring an additional 6,175,064 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 110.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,237,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $249,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,510 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 145.8% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,785,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $190,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,602,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $969,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,739 shares during the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GILD shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.19.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $58.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $73.38 billion, a PE ratio of -243.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.55. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.04 and a twelve month high of $85.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 33.59%. As a group, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

