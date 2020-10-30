ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 11,989 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

ProVise Management Group LLC decreased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,228 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,989 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Newport Trust Co boosted its stake in AT&T by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 200,968,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,075,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397,127 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in AT&T by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,589,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,504,524,000 after purchasing an additional 25,658,276 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in AT&T by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 27,901,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $843,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606,476 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in AT&T by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,351,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $826,838,000 after purchasing an additional 107,834 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in AT&T by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 21,778,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $658,113,000 after purchasing an additional 199,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on T. Wolfe Research began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp downgraded AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.12.

NYSE:T opened at $26.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $190.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.62.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.77%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

