ProVise Management Group LLC Reduces Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

ProVise Management Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,849 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,365 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB grew its position in General Electric by 234.4% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,649,509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,226 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management grew its position in General Electric by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 27,259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in General Electric by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 16,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in General Electric by 541.5% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 8,211 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in General Electric by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 68,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the period. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 15,569,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $95,594,630.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GE has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.30.

NYSE:GE opened at $7.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.51 billion, a PE ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 0.92. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that General Electric will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 25th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

