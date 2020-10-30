ProVise Management Group LLC Reduces Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

ProVise Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,265 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EA. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 952.6% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 225.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 732 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 185.5% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 237 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EA stock opened at $123.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.69 and a twelve month high of $147.36. The company has a market capitalization of $35.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.90.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.48. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 34.27%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Kenneth A. Barker sold 14,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.31, for a total value of $1,995,186.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,984.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.67, for a total transaction of $31,167,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,167,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 589,368 shares of company stock worth $74,727,198 over the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.89.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

