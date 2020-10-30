ProVise Management Group LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 3,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 44,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $168,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF stock opened at $117.68 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $77.64 and a 52-week high of $128.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.93.

