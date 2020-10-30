ProVise Management Group LLC Invests $314,000 in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 217.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 47.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $30.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $29.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.41.

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.56, for a total value of $1,810,425.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 7,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total transaction of $298,023.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,650,430 shares of company stock worth $107,595,991 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NET stock opened at $54.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 9.38 and a quick ratio of 9.38. The stock has a market cap of $16.51 billion and a PE ratio of -83.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.47 and a 200-day moving average of $36.06. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $15.05 and a one year high of $61.86.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.17 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 15.35% and a negative net margin of 36.66%. Cloudflare’s revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

