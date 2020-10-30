ProVise Management Group LLC Invests $286,000 in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MGM. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 871.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,466,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,711 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter valued at $17,653,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,128,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,116,000 after buying an additional 417,247 shares during the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,989,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 2,042.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 320,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,381,000 after purchasing an additional 305,348 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cfra downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Roth Capital downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.56.

Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $21.29 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $34.63. The firm has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.90 and a 200 day moving average of $18.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.13. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 21.28% and a negative return on equity of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $289.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.57 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is currently 1.30%.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 1,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total value of $35,621.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Mcmanus sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $456,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,114,230.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,129,321. 5.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

