ProVise Management Group LLC Invests $281,000 in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in BRP by 32.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in BRP by 30.7% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 4,183 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in BRP in the third quarter worth about $235,000. Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in BRP in the third quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BRP in the second quarter worth about $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DOOO opened at $55.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.44. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 44.11 and a beta of 3.40. BRP Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.97 and a 1 year high of $59.19.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $901.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.73 million. BRP had a negative return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 2.71%. On average, research analysts forecast that BRP Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DOOO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of BRP from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of BRP from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. CIBC upped their price target on shares of BRP from $51.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BRP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of BRP from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. BRP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.78.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

