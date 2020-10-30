ProVise Management Group LLC Invests $281,000 in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOO. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of BRP by 700.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,178,000 after purchasing an additional 573,296 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of BRP by 25.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 831,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,624,000 after purchasing an additional 170,446 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BRP by 12.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 970,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,911,000 after purchasing an additional 108,616 shares during the last quarter. AXA bought a new stake in shares of BRP during the first quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRP during the first quarter worth about $181,000. Institutional investors own 28.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOOO opened at $55.14 on Friday. BRP Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.97 and a 52-week high of $59.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 44.11 and a beta of 3.40.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.88. BRP had a negative return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $901.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.73 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BRP Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on DOOO. TD Securities upgraded BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine upgraded BRP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. CIBC upped their target price on BRP from $51.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on BRP from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on BRP from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.78.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

