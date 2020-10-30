ProVise Management Group LLC Has $4 Million Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,290 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 1,048.0% during the second quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 44,690 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 40,797 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.1% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,647 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.7% in the second quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 4,639 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.8% in the second quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 32,563 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 13.4% in the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,098 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.90.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $56.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $62.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.05 and a 200 day moving average of $57.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

