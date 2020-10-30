ProVise Management Group LLC Has $318,000 Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,580 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GS. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 495.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,190 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 42.8% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $189.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $201.11 and its 200 day moving average is $198.36. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.85 and a 12-month high of $250.46. The stock has a market cap of $65.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.57 by $4.11. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 18.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

GS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $253.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.62.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

