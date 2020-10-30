ProVise Management Group LLC Has $295,000 Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

ProVise Management Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,265 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 24.4% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 77.8% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 6,400 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth approximately $2,750,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth approximately $525,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 59.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 268 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.22, for a total transaction of $124,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 18,503 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,442.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.33, for a total value of $731,650.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 20,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,990,253.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 589,368 shares of company stock valued at $74,727,198 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $123.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $35.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.90. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.69 and a 12 month high of $147.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.50.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 34.27%. As a group, analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EA. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.89.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

