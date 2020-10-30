ProVise Management Group LLC Has $164,000 Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

ProVise Management Group LLC trimmed its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,326 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,277 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at $2,245,000. Americana Partners LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.3% in the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 332,793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at $6,411,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 83.3% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder bought 373,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $5,258,852.97. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 245,212,353 shares in the company, valued at $3,455,042,053.77. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Perry M. Waughtal sold 59,593 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $832,514.21. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 299,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,181,123.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $12.06 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $22.58. The stock has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.31, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.32.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 6.02%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.71%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 110.53%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. US Capital Advisors downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.53.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

