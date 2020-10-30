ProVise Management Group LLC Has $111,000 Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

ProVise Management Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,849 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,365 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in General Electric by 377.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 6,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 4,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Electric alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on GE shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on General Electric from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on General Electric from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on General Electric from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.30.

In other news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 15,569,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $95,594,630.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE opened at $7.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.21. General Electric has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $13.26. The company has a market cap of $64.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 0.92.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that General Electric will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Featured Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.