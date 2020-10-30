ProVise Management Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Azul SA (NYSE:AZUL)

ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in Azul SA (NYSE:AZUL) by 48.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,215 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Azul were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. lifted its position in Azul by 30.6% during the third quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 529,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,968,000 after buying an additional 124,100 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Azul in the 2nd quarter worth $519,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Azul by 141.7% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 713,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,975,000 after acquiring an additional 418,210 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Azul during the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Azul in the second quarter valued at about $909,000. 1.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AZUL stock opened at $12.30 on Friday. Azul SA has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $44.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.94.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($1.27). The business had revenue of $74.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.44 million. Azul had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 80.96%. Equities analysts forecast that Azul SA will post -6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZUL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Azul from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Bradesco Corretora downgraded Azul from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Azul from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. UBS Group lowered shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Azul in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.86.

Azul SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 739 daily flights to 106 destinations through a network of 206 non-stop routes with a fleet of 120 aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

