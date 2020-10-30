ProVise Management Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

ProVise Management Group LLC lowered its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,922 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,686 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 1.2% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Emerald Advisors LLC grew its stake in Visa by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Visa by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Visa by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC grew its stake in Visa by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its stake in Visa by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 9,459 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on V shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Visa from $206.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Visa from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Visa from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.79.

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total transaction of $298,592.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,962 shares in the company, valued at $570,599.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,484,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,943,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,122 shares of company stock worth $23,383,541. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $184.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $359.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $217.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $200.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

