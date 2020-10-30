ProVise Management Group LLC Buys New Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,084 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 129.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,552,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $205,632,000 after purchasing an additional 875,695 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 321.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 413,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,527,000 after acquiring an additional 315,526 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,417,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter worth about $24,345,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,405,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $457,055,000 after acquiring an additional 157,206 shares in the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSCO. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.15.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $133.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.40. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $63.89 and a twelve month high of $157.07. The company has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.24. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 45.25% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 120,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total value of $17,863,673.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,961,502.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 6,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,068,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 18,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,840,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,825 shares of company stock worth $24,535,604 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

