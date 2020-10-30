ProVise Management Group LLC Buys 10,532 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,532 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. FAI Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 390.4% during the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on INTC. Cowen cut their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America downgraded Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Intel in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “sell” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Intel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.97.

In other news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $360,624.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,930,586.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of INTC opened at $44.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. The firm had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.