ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Shares Gap Up to $19.07

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.07, but opened at $20.65. ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF shares last traded at $21.98, with a volume of 926,215 shares traded.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.79.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $328,000.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

