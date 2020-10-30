PROS (NYSE:PRO) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

PROS (NYSE:PRO) was downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $33.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PRO. Zacks Investment Research lowered PROS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PROS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on PROS from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.89.

NYSE PRO opened at $31.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.28. PROS has a 12 month low of $19.73 and a 12 month high of $68.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -17.85 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. PROS had a negative return on equity of 33.57% and a negative net margin of 28.65%. The firm had revenue of $61.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that PROS will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of PROS by 6.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,910 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in PROS by 17.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,469 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in PROS by 23.2% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,993 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in PROS during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PROS by 10.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,538 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. 98.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business and business-to-consumer companies. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

