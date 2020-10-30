Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Price Target Cut to $48.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Principal Financial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $39.12 on Tuesday. Principal Financial Group has a 52-week low of $23.31 and a 52-week high of $57.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 40.14%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.