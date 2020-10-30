Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 81.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,135 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 110.1% in the third quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 404,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,828,000 after buying an additional 211,769 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,118,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 18.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 772,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,973,000 after purchasing an additional 118,660 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 21.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 574,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,763,000 after purchasing an additional 103,049 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 712.7% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 97,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 85,655 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XMLV opened at $41.80 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $31.91 and a 1-year high of $55.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.25.

