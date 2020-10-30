Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Sells 5,902 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,169 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 5,902 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,742,450 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,082,213,000 after buying an additional 1,632,045 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Comcast by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 41,467,038 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,581,552,000 after purchasing an additional 19,581,216 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Comcast by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,925,320 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,131,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651,445 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in Comcast by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 28,523,676 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,111,853,000 after purchasing an additional 10,620,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Comcast by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,876,660 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,086,634,000 after purchasing an additional 125,700 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

CMCSA opened at $43.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $47.74. The firm has a market cap of $196.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Comcast news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $4,268,858.44. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.55.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.