Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Sells 470 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lowered its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 53.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 411 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 8,539 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 381 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,101 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,264 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 3,892 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $126.44 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $132.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.98.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.55%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Mizuho raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised QUALCOMM from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.12.

In other QUALCOMM news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 20,530 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.60, for a total transaction of $2,681,218.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at $6,628,341.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 10,720 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.27, for a total value of $1,267,854.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,292 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,964.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,795 shares of company stock worth $4,946,452. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.