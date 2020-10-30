Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Sells 3,336 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,336 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises 1.1% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in AbbVie by 64.3% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 56.4% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock opened at $80.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $142.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $101.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.03 and a 200 day moving average of $91.04.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 628.57% and a net margin of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Sunday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.71.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

