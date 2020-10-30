Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Sells 1,787 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC cut its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,707 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,787 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises approximately 1.1% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 22.0% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the software company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 3.3% during the second quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 715 shares of the software company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 20.2% during the second quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 149 shares of the software company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 26.3% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 120 shares of the software company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 4.8% during the third quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the software company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on ADBE shares. DZ Bank raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. R. F. Lafferty lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Adobe from $426.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Adobe from $450.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $504.86.

Adobe stock opened at $461.11 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.13 and a 12-month high of $536.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $485.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $432.42. The stock has a market cap of $221.20 billion, a PE ratio of 58.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 31.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.90, for a total value of $1,923,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,266 shares in the company, valued at $7,822,319.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.74, for a total value of $2,598,700.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 35,257 shares in the company, valued at $18,324,473.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,376 shares of company stock worth $20,042,368. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.