Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. AXA grew its position in Xylem by 1.8% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 347,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,612,000 after buying an additional 6,176 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the first quarter worth about $2,737,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the first quarter worth approximately $349,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Xylem by 2.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 453,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,550,000 after purchasing an additional 12,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Xylem during the second quarter valued at approximately $416,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total transaction of $127,493.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,893. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Flinton sold 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total transaction of $81,506.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,082,711.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,658 shares of company stock valued at $3,657,008 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

XYL stock opened at $86.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.62 and a 1 year high of $93.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.00 and a 200 day moving average of $74.65. The company has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.49, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.44%.

XYL has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Xylem from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Xylem from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Xylem from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xylem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.13.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

