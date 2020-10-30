Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Sells 117 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Intuit by 4.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,085,334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,837,643,000 after purchasing an additional 916,632 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Intuit by 6.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,974,425 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $880,994,000 after purchasing an additional 178,720 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Intuit by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,631,783 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $779,509,000 after purchasing an additional 66,772 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 1.3% in the second quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,780,182 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $527,271,000 after purchasing an additional 22,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Intuit by 30.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,752,372 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $518,148,000 after purchasing an additional 412,257 shares during the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $325.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $326.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $301.93. The company has a market cap of $85.25 billion, a PE ratio of 47.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.99. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.68 and a 52-week high of $360.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 40.79%. The business’s revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 35.98%.

In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 161,258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.66, for a total transaction of $55,740,440.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,306 shares in the company, valued at $53,337,411.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 3,069 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.96, for a total transaction of $1,049,475.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,511,136.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 244,742 shares of company stock worth $83,471,109. 4.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INTU. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $351.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $315.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $292.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.33.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

