Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Sells 1,029 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in American Electric Power by 278.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 123.1% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 131.2% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 73.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AEP. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised American Electric Power from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.19.

NYSE:AEP opened at $90.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.26. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $65.14 and a one year high of $104.97. The firm has a market cap of $44.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.42.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 12.56%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 66.04%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

