Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 81.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,057 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1,677.6% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Pinnacle Bank grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 60.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $113,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $51.19 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $37.79 and a 52 week high of $61.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.38.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

