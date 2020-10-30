Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 55.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2,944.0% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 10,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 10,569 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 11.6% in the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 28,129 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 132.5% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 27,200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,063 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 19.2% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,982 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the period. 66.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $78.02 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.03 and a 12-month high of $94.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.10. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $33.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.69.

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 7,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $639,201.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,065.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $3,619,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,465,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,336,741.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 383,635 shares of company stock valued at $30,798,346 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

