Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,342 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,113 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 6.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,547,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $22,933,597,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714,595 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Home Depot by 99.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,158,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $780,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,704 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 86.0% during the second quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,514,684 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $379,444,000 after acquiring an additional 700,351 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 11.5% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,912,207 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,481,067,000 after acquiring an additional 607,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 39.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,635,704 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $409,760,000 after acquiring an additional 466,421 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total transaction of $13,953,633.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,735 shares in the company, valued at $17,341,836.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total value of $3,738,220.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,736 shares in the company, valued at $14,086,229.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,304 shares of company stock worth $32,088,591. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $269.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $279.18 and a 200 day moving average of $257.36. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $292.95. The firm has a market cap of $290.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their price objective on Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Home Depot from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Home Depot from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.13.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.