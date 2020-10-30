Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Invests $45,000 in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 600 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DHI. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 13.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,475,732 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $802,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,328 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,915,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 132.8% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,047,614 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,947 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the second quarter worth approximately $34,300,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 303.7% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 625,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,671,000 after acquiring an additional 470,399 shares during the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHI has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Wedbush lowered shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

D.R. Horton stock opened at $68.03 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $25.51 and a one year high of $81.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 6.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.74. The company has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.66.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.42. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

In other D.R. Horton news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total value of $3,937,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 139,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,128,784.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total value of $342,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,667.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 20 states and 51 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

