Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Has $582,000 Stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 589 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GSEW. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 8,542 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,840,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 61,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,166,000.

BATS GSEW opened at $49.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.59.

