Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Has $58,000 Holdings in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 100.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,677,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 9,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $512,000. 53.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PFSI opened at $51.34 on Friday. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $67.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.16.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $1.35. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 37.77%. The business had revenue of $821.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.75 million. PennyMac Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 171.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 17.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $40.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.11.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, Director Stanford L. Kurland sold 1,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $51,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David M. Walker sold 25,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total value of $1,244,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 451,650 shares of company stock worth $24,768,532 over the last 90 days. 21.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

