Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Has $578,000 Holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC owned 0.15% of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JQUA. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $13,216,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 105.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 65,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 33,419 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $446,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $731,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,498,000.

JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $31.84 on Friday. JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $21.72 and a twelve month high of $34.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.15.

Read More: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.