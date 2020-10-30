Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Has $412,000 Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,977,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,456,915,000 after buying an additional 3,121,880 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,043,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,304,340,000 after buying an additional 554,698 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 107.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,378,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $658,210,000 after acquiring an additional 6,933,714 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,253,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $209,104,000 after acquiring an additional 183,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 299.8% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,300,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PEG. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.77.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,919 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total transaction of $103,664.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 86,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,691,474.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,157 shares of company stock valued at $336,782. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEG opened at $59.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $34.75 and a 12 month high of $63.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.60.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

