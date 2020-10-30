Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Has $4.31 Million Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,753 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,346 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 1.7% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,220 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 7,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth about $243,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 585 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 359,073 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $101,833,000 after purchasing an additional 36,357 shares during the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.94, for a total value of $4,799,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,759,398.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.16, for a total transaction of $9,243,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,561 shares in the company, valued at $14,521,149.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,337 shares of company stock worth $15,440,522 over the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $471.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.21 and a 1 year high of $490.71. The company has a market cap of $186.67 billion, a PE ratio of 51.07, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $447.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $390.18.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $1.26. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.99 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TMO shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $432.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $481.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $476.53.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of new drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

