Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Has $141,000 Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 33.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 398 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,366,481 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $959,885,000 after buying an additional 115,213 shares in the last quarter. AXA lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.8% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 469,198 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $133,782,000 after buying an additional 12,706 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 23.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,190,432 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $339,428,000 after buying an additional 227,077 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 17.3% during the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 25,498 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,731,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 36.0% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 9,287 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

COST opened at $364.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $160.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.45, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $358.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $328.02. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $271.28 and a twelve month high of $384.87.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.03 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.84, for a total transaction of $419,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,562,912.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $605,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,549,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,804 shares of company stock valued at $5,460,267. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $340.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $395.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $368.54.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

