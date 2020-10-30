Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MTX. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 95.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 105.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 85.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Minerals Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Minerals Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.33.

Shares of MTX opened at $55.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.68. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.28 and a 12-month high of $59.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.45.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $388.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.08 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The business’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.73%.

Minerals Technologies Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.