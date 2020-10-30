Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,440 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.3% in the second quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 24,734 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,849 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 6,640 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 19,620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 32,354 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. 32.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EPD opened at $16.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $29.22.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.58%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 82.79%.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, COO Graham W. Bacon purchased 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $345,300 in the last quarter. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on EPD. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.36.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

