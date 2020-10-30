Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Buys 791 Shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 35,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 9,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 16,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 4,609 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Shares of NYSE:AZN opened at $51.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.98. AstraZeneca plc has a 12-month low of $36.15 and a 12-month high of $64.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $134.04 billion, a PE ratio of 61.53, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.50.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 37.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AstraZeneca plc will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

