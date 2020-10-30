Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMJ)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMJ) by 173.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,684 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC owned 0.15% of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBMJ. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $542,000. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. grew its stake in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 24,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV grew its stake in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF by 16.4% during the second quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 28,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048 shares in the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,182,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF by 22.6% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBMJ opened at $25.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.85 and a 200 day moving average of $25.87. iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.72 and a 12 month high of $26.00.

