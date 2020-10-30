PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Shares of PRGX Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRGX) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $5.07, but opened at $5.67. PRGX Global shares last traded at $5.34, with a volume of 400 shares changing hands.

The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. PRGX Global had a negative net margin of 5.16% and a positive return on equity of 1.34%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PRGX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PRGX Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of PRGX Global from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of PRGX Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PRGX Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of PRGX Global from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRGX. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in PRGX Global by 370.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,761 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in PRGX Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in PRGX Global by 107.3% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 26,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 13,702 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in PRGX Global by 23.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 6,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in PRGX Global by 23.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 16,212 shares in the last quarter. 65.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.48. The stock has a market cap of $135.54 million, a P/E ratio of -15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.26.

PRGX Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRGX)

PRGX Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recovery audit services to businesses and government agencies having payment transactions and procurement environments worldwide. Its recovery audit services are based on the mining of clients' purchasing-related data for overpayments to the third-party suppliers.

