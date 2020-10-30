Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Shares Sold by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp lowered its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.13% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $2,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 33.3% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 57.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 14,173 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 30.5% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.3% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 101,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 14.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 420,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,649,000 after acquiring an additional 51,775 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PBH shares. TD Securities increased their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. DA Davidson cut Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $49.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.71.

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $33.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.75. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $46.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.65 and a 200 day moving average of $38.16.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $229.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

