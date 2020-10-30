Premier Oil PLC (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) Short Interest Up 396.3% in October

Premier Oil PLC (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a growth of 396.3% from the September 30th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PMOIY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Premier Oil in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Premier Oil in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Peel Hunt raised Premier Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Premier Oil in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Premier Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PMOIY opened at $0.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $155.24 million, a P/E ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Premier Oil has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $1.55.

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties primarily in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Pakistan, the United Kingdom, Vietnam, and internationally. As of December 31, 2017, it had proven and probable reserves (2P) of 302 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P reserves and 2C resources of 902 mmboe.

