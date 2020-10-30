Premier Financial Corp. (NYSE:PFC) Director Acquires $18,340.00 in Stock

Premier Financial Corp. (NYSE:PFC) Director Mark Andrew Robison purchased 1,000 shares of Premier Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.34 per share, for a total transaction of $18,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,117.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

PFC stock opened at $18.07 on Friday. Premier Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.98 and a fifty-two week high of $32.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.09.

Get Premier Financial alerts:

Premier Financial (NYSE:PFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $77.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.57 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PFC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Premier Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Premier Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Premier Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st.

About Premier Financial

Premier Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group that provides community banking and financial services. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, and retirement accounts; mortgages, home equity loans, and auto and vehicle loans; debit cards; trustee services; and various insurance products, such as auto/vehicle, health, homeowners, and life insurance, as well as property, liability, business vehicle, cybersecurity, risk management, and employee group plans.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.