Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated’s (NASDAQ:PRLD) Quiet Period Will End on November 4th

Prelude Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:PRLD) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, November 4th. Prelude Therapeutics had issued 8,325,000 shares in its initial public offering on September 25th. The total size of the offering was $158,175,000 based on an initial share price of $19.00. During Prelude Therapeutics’ quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

PRLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

PRLD opened at $34.78 on Friday. Prelude Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $23.69 and a 1-year high of $50.19.

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

